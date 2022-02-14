Cops shoot at fleeing stolen 4WD, arrest woman near Jalan Sepanggar traffic light

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 14): Police today fired several shots at a stolen Toyota Hilux four-wheel-drive vehicle before arresting the female suspect near a traffic light in Tebobon, Jalan Sepanggar here.

It was learnt the incident occurred just before noon today when the vehicle owner lodged a police report that his vehicle, which was parked at the Filipino market at Jalan Tun Fuad, was stolen around 9.59am.

According to acting district police chief Superintendent George Abdul Rakman, mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) police teams immediately carried out an investigation and spotted the stolen vehicle along Tanjung Libat around 11am.

“As MPV police approached the stolen four-wheel-drive and ordered the driver to stop and pull to the side, the suspect immediately sped off towards Jalan Sepanggar.

“Traffic police who were notified of the incident then set up a barricade near the entrance of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) to stop the vehicle from escaping, but the suspect allegedly ran over the barricade and continued to speed off towards Jalan Sepanggar,” he said.

He added the stolen vehicle got stuck among other vehicles due to afternoon rush hour as it approached the Tebobon traffic light.

“The suspect then drove on the emergency lane in a bid to escape, but did not have much space to move.

“Two MPV policemen who had been trailing the stolen vehicle then came out from their car and approached the four-wheel-drive in an attempt to apprehend the suspect but she put the vehicle in reverse, knocking one of my officers in the process,” said George.

In an effort to stop the suspect from escaping again and to prevent any unwanted incidents from happening, George said the two MPV policemen then fired several shots at the four-wheel-drive vehicle.

All shots hit the left tyre and the left back window of the vehicle.

The suspect, a local woman aged 35 from Kampung Sembulan, was immediately arrested, stated George.

He added that one of his officers sustained an injury on his left shoulder but is reported to be in stable condition.

George also said no members of the public were harmed during the whole incident and the case will be investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.