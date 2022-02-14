Covid-19: Sabah records 4,035 new infections, 518 cases involve children below age 11

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 14): Sabah’s new Covid-19 daily cases today have increased by 144 to 4,035, said Local Government and Housing minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Sabah recorded 3,891 new Covid-19 cases yesterday.

Masidi who is the state’s Covid-19 spokesperson disclosed that of the total individuals infected with the virus, 518 were below the age of 11.

He tweeted: “The virus has no live or mercy even on Valentine’s Day! Daily caseloads rose to 4035 (+144) and the percentage of symptomatic cases (sporadic infection) is now 62.07 % signalling higher no. ahead.”

Masidi said 68.2 per cent of the 914 cases reported in the state capital were symptomatic.

He said of the 4,035 cases reported, 99.74 per cent were in Categories 1 and 2, adding that there were four cases each in Categories 3 and 4 and two cases in Category 5.