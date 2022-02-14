Covid-19: Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate takes a slight dip to 41.6 pct

KUCHING (Feb 14): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 took a slight dip to 41.6 per cent yesterday.

It was 43.5 per cent on Saturday.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) infographic shared on Facebook showed Sarawak’s usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was the fifth lowest in the country.

Sarawak’s rate was lower than the national ICU bed usage rate of 55.1 per cent yesterday.

Johor recorded the highest ICU bed utilisation rate at 75 per cent followed by Kelantan (71.5 per cent), Klang Valley (70.3 per cent), Melaka (62 per cent) and Perak (58.8 per cent).

Other states that saw ICU bed usage rates lower than the national rate were Penang (55 per cent), Sabah (51.7 per cent), Terengganu (47.5 per cent), Kedah (43.2 per cent), Perlis (36.8 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (36.1 per cent) and Pahang (28.8 per cent).

Labuan had the lowest ICU bed utilisation rate at just 16.7 per cent.