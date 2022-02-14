First timers, couple among Valentine’s Day blood donors

MIRI (Feb 14): The blood donation centre at Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Miri has collected a total of 7,858 pints of blood since it was set up during the Movement Control Order in 2020.

The total was collected through 184 blood donation drives.

“These blood were collected for Miri Hospital Blood Bank and I want to thank all donors,” said MRC Miri chairman Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin,

Lee, who is also Transport Minister, was speaking to reporters when he was at the blood donation drive organised MRC Miri in collaboration with Miri Moving Communities Team and Miri Indian Association yesterday.

The two-day blood drive is organised in conjunction with Valentine’s Day celebration which falls today (Feb 14).

“I was informed that yesterday alone, the organiser successfully collected 50 pints of blood. There were also eight new donors yesterday and there are also some more today,” Lee said.

He was happy to note the participation of new blood donors as donors who reached the age of 60 are no longer be encouraged or accepted to make blood donation.

“I’m also very happy to see a couple coming together to donate their blood for the first time today. They said they want to celebrate this Valentine’s Day by donating their blood and share their love with the community. This is indeed a very noble act,” the minister remarked.

A total of 134 people registered for the Valentine’s Day Blood Donation Drive but only 117 successfully donated their blood.

Event organising chairman Councillor Karambir Singh revealed that 20 first-time blood donors also took part in the charity drive.

Also present at the event yesterday were co-organising chairperson Councillor Susan Supang from Moving Communities Team and Thomas Sadasivan from Miri Indian Association.