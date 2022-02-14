Four rescued after losing their way while jungle trekking in Camp Permai

KUCHING (Feb 14): Four individuals who lost their way while jungle trekking in Camp Permai here were found safe yesterday.

According to Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre, they received a report on the incident at around 5.15pm yesterday and despatched rescuers from Petra Jaya fire station to the scene.

“The victims aged between 22 and 55, comprising a male and three females who were jungle trekking, failed to find their way out.

“The rescue personnel who arrived at the scene, conducted a search operation and all of the victims were found safe,” it stated.

It said that the four individuals were led out of the jungle and allowed to go home after that.