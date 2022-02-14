Kim Swee not worried over unfavourable results

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 14): Datuk Ong Kim Swee said Sabah FC will have three more weeks to make positive progress as the squad prepare for the Super League kick-off in early March.

The Rhinos head coach said this after the squad are left searching for their first win in the pre-season games after going down 2-1 to TRW Kelantan FC in their rescheduled opening game of the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Cup here on Sunday.

Sabah FC had previously registered a 1-1 draw against Kinabalu Jaguar FC, lost 1-0 to Kuching City FC and held the national under-23 squad 1-1.

Despite the unfavourable outcomes, Kim Swee said he was not worried as the matches enabled him to identify every weakness in the squad, which was more important at this stage of the season.

“I’ve identified the weaknesses and I’m sure we will be able to rectify them and make improvement.

“There are three more games after this and I believe the team would have found their rhythm and the players have better understanding among them,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Commenting on the opening SMJ Cup defeat to Kelantan FC, the former national coach said he was equally disappointed with the results as everyone else.

The Rhinos did well to take the lead through Indonesian import Saddil Ramdani’s precise free-kick early in the second half.

However, Kelantan FC equalised through Muhammad Alifh Aiman Mohamad Rosman in the 71st minute before Kervens Belfort secured the points from the penalty spot, awarded after a foul by Tommy Mawat Anak Bada inside the box three minutes before the final whistle.

“I’m not happy with the result as well as the performance of several players who were not at their best in the game.

“We started slowly but it did not stop us from taking the lead. However, we seemed to stop playing after that and took things lightly.

“Such negative attitude must change…we were leading and we have to maintain our momentum.

“Sabah FC must strive hard to make improvement,” he said while hoping the likes of Japanese import Taiki Kagayama as well as local imports Dominic Tan, Irfan Fazail and a few more would make their return from injuries soon.

On Sabah FC’s new foreign import, Kim Swee said Brazilian striker Neto Pessoa had an encouraging debut for the squad against Kelantan FC.

“Neto has only been with the team for two weeks and this was his first game with the squad…he is lacking sharpness but overall I am happy with his determination on the pitch,” he said.

Kim Swee added another Brazilian import, defender Jackson de Souza, too is adapting to the squad well and and he believed the two new recruits would be even better with more matches under their belts.

Meanwhile, Kedah Darul Aman FC defeated Sarawak United FC 3-0 in the early fixtures on Sunday to top the SMJ Cup standing on three points.

The next round of matches will see Kedah taking on current second placed Kelantan at 4.15pm followed by the Borneo derby pitting hosts Sabah against Sarawak at 9pm today (February 15).

The matches will be played at the Likas Stadium.