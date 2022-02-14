KPDNHEP: Sellers of Valentine’s Day items still need to abide by price-control rule

SIBU (Feb 14): The provisions under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 still apply to those selling flowers, toys and other items for Valentine’s Day.

According to Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sibu branch chief Kelyn Bolhassan, the requirements include affixing the price tags on the items so as to enable customers make comparisons.

Any trader found to be flouting the law, such as failing to display the price tags, could face stern action under the Act, he warned.

“It is the duty of the traders to place price tag on the items for Valentine’s Day sale, including flowers.

“So far, KPDNHEP Sibu has not received any complaint regarding price tags or high prices of flowers.

“Still, consumers are advised to always make a wise choice in buying goods,” Kelyn told The Borneo Post here yesterday.

Today is Valentine’s Day and coincidentally this year, it is a day before Chap Goh Mei which, apart from marking the end of the Lunar New Year celebrations, is also regarded as the ‘Chinese Valentine’s Day’.