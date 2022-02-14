Less than 3% of children in Sabah vaccinated

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 14): Only 9,686 (2.35 per cent) out of 411,400 children eligible to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Sabah have received the vaccine.

This is a very low number taking into account the high risk of infection as well as the number of children under the age of 11 who are infected with the Covid-19 virus every day, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi who is the state’s Covid-19 spokesperson, disclosed that 272 new patients reported on Monday comprised children aged between five and 11 years old who are actually qualified to receive the vaccine.

“Parents are highly recommended to take the initiative to ensure their children are vaccinated so that they obtain maximum protection from the risk of being infected by the Covid-19 virus,” he said.

Masidi also disclosed that Covid-19 cases in Sabah increased by 144 on Monday from 3,891 to 4,035.

“The virus has no love or mercy even on Valentine’s Day! Daily caseloads rose to 4035 (+144) and the percentage of symptomatic cases (sporadic infection) is now 62.07 % signalling higher no. ahead,” he tweeted.

He added that 68.2 per cent of the 914 cases reported in the state capital are symptomatic.

In his daily update on the Covid-19 situation in Sabah, Masidi said 12 districts in the state recorded cases in the three digits.

Among districts with the highest number of cases are Kota Kinabalu 910, Sandakan 496, Tuaran 388, Tawau 328, Penampang 325, Papar 263, Putatan 200, Lahad Datu 189, Beaufort 134, Ranau 129, Keningau 106 and Kota Belud 106.

Putatan saw an increase of 136 new cases in a single day, he said, adding that the number of symptomatic cases from sporadic infection is very high at 61.07 per cent or 2,462 out of the total 4,035 cases reported on Monday.

According to Masidi, the high percentage of sporadic infections helps the virus spread more quickly and widely resulting in the daily number of cases doubling in a short period of time.

Five deaths were recorded on Monday, he said, adding that Sandakan, Beaufort, Kuala Penyu, Lahad Datu and Kota Kinabalu all reported one fatality.

Of the 4,035 cases, 99.74 per cent are in categories 1 and 2, he said, adding that there are four cases each in categories 3 and 4 and two cases in category 5.

He said that 2,885 individuals are receiving treatment with 1,295 of them in hospital, 1,458 in public low risk quarantine centre, 130 in temporary detention centre/prison and two in private medical facilities.

Thirty-nine patients are under critical care with 35 of them in ICU.