Malaysia records slight increase in Covid-19 cases, 21,315 infections today

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 14): Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases recorded a slight uptick with the Health Ministry detecting 21,315 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The latest figure represents a marked increase of 243 cases from 21,072 new infections recorded yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also disclosed that only 87 or 0.4 per cent of cases reported today were in Categories 3, 4 and 5 that required hospitalisation.

It also brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country, since the start of the pandemic, to 3,061,550.

MORE TO COME