National home ownership strategy improves lives, bridges economic divide

KUALA LUMPUR: Building affordable housing in small cities or suburban areas to achieve the vision of “One Family, One Home” can create a new centre or satellite city while opening economic opportunities to the local community.

This is according to Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Honorary Professor Dato Dr Madeline Berma, who also applauded the government’s initiative regarding the strategy that was discussed during the National Affordable Housing Council (MPMMN) meeting on Thursday.

“Building affordable housing in rural areas and suburbs is a good move, as it can span developments to the outskirts, reduce population in the city as well as close up the socioeconomic gap between cities, suburbs and small cities,” she told The Borneo Post when contacted recently.

However, Madeline said the government must also take three core elements into consideration regarding building affordable housing in small cities and suburban areas.

She said the first was the quality of the house being built, where the government needs to ensure the house is comfortable, reaches the quality set and is affordable to increase the well-being of the people.

“The second is the area needs to have public transportation, basic infrastructure, internet connectivity as well as public facilities to ease the locals in conducting their daily activities.

“This is important because when an area is being developed, it will upscale the local economy while opening job opportunities to the people. Public amenities, as well as accessibility, is very important as the majority of the M40 works at the nearby township,” she explained.

She added the final element was that financing schemes for housing loans needed to be made easier for the M40 and B40 category.

“We want houses that are affordable, not houses that can only be seen.

“From the financing end, I hope the government can do something to ease housing loans for the aforementioned categories. For example, paying back the loan must be easy and does not burden them,” she said.

Madeline also hoped the government would give priority to young families in owning a home.

“This can build a harmonious family. At the same time, they can also own a property asset and strengthen their economic position,” she said.

Meanwhile, PR1MA Corporation Malaysia (PR1MA) chairman Datuk Dr Fathul Bari Mat Jahya also voiced his gratitude to the government for discussing and streamlining the planning, coordination and surveillance in building affordable housing.

He said the corporation thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for giving emphasis on affordable housing within Keluarga Malaysia while chairing the MPMMN meeting recently.

“We at PR1MA will do our level best to carry the mandate given in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“Our main focus is to build liveable, affordable housing especially for the young generation. This is in line with the government’s focus to build houses not only in the city, but also at small townships and suburbs to increase the chances of home ownership among M40,” he said.

Affordable housing opens a chance for youngsters to own a home

A survey conducted by Utusan Borneo revealed that most of the younger generation in Sabah and Sarawak are excited with the chance to own an affordable house in the suburbs and small townships.

Nur Zara Hana Asong Abdullah, 34, from Papar, Sabah said the suggestion could help people like her to own a house before approaching 40.

“Generally, land prices in suburbs and small cities are cheaper and more suitable to build affordable housing, as it can reduce the gridlock at main cities such as Putatan and Penampang,” she said.

“From an economic standpoint, I feel that it would help the local community increase our living status as by having a new township, it can also upgrade the surrounding area to become more advanced.”

For 31-year-old Francesca Lim Way from Sri Aman, Sarawak, she hopes the plan to build more affordable housing can be materialised, as prices now are beyond what can be called ‘affordable’.

“For people who have family like me, housing is an asset that is much-needed as it can be given to our children later.

“I also agree that future plans to build Program Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) will also take into account the need of connectivity and internet access such as ‘fibre to the home’ because people need those infrastructure to allow us to do our daily chores,” she said.

Esther Landau, 33, from Kuching, Sarawak said that the vision of ‘One Family, One Home’ is an excellent initiative from the government.

“It shows that the government listens to the voice of the people, especially the young generation. In today’s situation where the county is still fighting against the pandemic, introducing this programme would aid them in reducing their financial burden while achieving their dreams.

“I hope the government would have more programmes like this in the future to help the people strengthen their economic position,” she said.

Kwok Liew Chin, 31, from Tawau, Sabah hopes that the government could ease or loosen up the lending criteria to buy a home especially for the young generation.

“To own a house in Sabah while renting in Kuala Lumpur, is beyond our budget. If the lending criteria could be loosened up and prices are more affordable, I believe it could benefit everyone especially those working outside their home state,” she said.