Parents reminded to ensure SPM-sitting children fully vaccinated

KUCHING (Feb 14): Parents whose children are sitting for the upcoming Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination must ensure that their child has been fully vaccinated, said Mimbar Permuafakatan Ibu Bapa Malaysia (Mapim) Sarawak president Datuk Rozalix Edi Wahab.

He said their cooperation plays an important role in assisting the Ministry of Education to hold the exam as scheduled.

“We believe that many Form 5 students who will be sitting for SPM in Sarawak have been fully inoculated.

“But we cannot deny that there are still a few of them who have yet to receive the vaccine,” he said in a statement.

He called on parents whose children have yet to be vaccinated to cooperate with the government by allowing them to receive the vaccine.

“This is in view that the Ministry of Health had also confirmed that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe for children,” he said.

In view that SPM would be held very soon, Rozalix also urged parents to monitor their children at all times as precaution due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases of late.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin on Saturday (Feb 12) said the SPM examination will continue as scheduled with standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 among students and teachers.

He pointed out that although there was a significant increase in new cases, the percentage of patients in Category 4 and 5 was small.

He said the Ministry of Education was committed to ensuring that schools operate in a smooth, orderly and safe manner and this commitment was made after taking into account the smooth implementation of SPM 2020 in February last year.

The SPM written examinations have been scheduled to take place from March 2 to 29.