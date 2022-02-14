Pillion rider killed, motorcyclist injured in accident at Jalan Bukut in Balingian

SIBU (Feb 14): A 63-year-old pillion rider was killed on the spot while the motorcyclist sustained serious head injuries after their machine skidded and crashed into a road sign pole at Jalan Bukut in Balingian at around 7.10pm yesterday.

Mukah district police chief DSP Muhammad Rizal Alias, in a press statement, said the deceased was identified as Michale Duan @ Endih Kudit from Rumah Tangkun at Mile 9 1/2 Jalan Lubuk Bukut in Balingian.

Mohammad Rizal said the accident occurred when the duo were travelling from the Rumah Tangkun direction at Jalan Lubuk Bukut towards the Mukah/Selangau main road.

He said the 52-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Selangau health clinic and later on referred to Sibu Hospital for further treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.