‘Premier’ puts Sarawak in good stead as equal partner in Malaysia, says Abdul Karim on CM post rename

KUCHING (Feb 14): The constitutional amendment which seeks to rename the Sarawak Chief Minister’s post as ‘Premier’ is to put Sarawak in the right perspective in its journey to reclaim its rights as an equal partner in the formation of Malaysia, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister, who will be tabling the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2022, at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting tomorrow, said it is also to enable Sarawak to handle more of its autonomy.

“We are just fine-tuning what we should be when we formed Malaysia. During the formation, there were five signatories namely the United Kingdom, Federation of Malaya, Singapore, Sabah and Sarawak.

“But after Malaysia was formed, the last two entities namely Sabah and Sarawak seemed to have diluted and become just like any of the small states that are in the Federation of Malaya. So that’s why we have to put things in the right perspective,” he told reporters when met after the first day of the DUN sitting.

The Asajaya assemblyman said though the chief minister’s post will be renamed as ‘Premier’, there will be no significant change to his role.

He cited the designation of ‘Assistant Ministers’ which has also been proposed under the Bill to be renamed ‘Deputy Ministers’ as an example, pointing out that the former term had previously created “a lot of confusion.”

“We had assistant ministers who went on official duties overseas and were treated as though they were assistants to the ministers when they should not be. So the proper term for them should be ‘Deputy Minister’ so that everybody will know.

“Likewise for the Chief Minister, I don’t think we would want to be on par with Penang or Melaka.

“When we formed Malaysia, the signatories for the federated and unfederated Malay states, there was only one representing them. But when Malaysia was formed, the situation changed so don’t tell me we should be okay with being on the same par,” said Abdul Karim.

When asked whether there could be a possibility that Sarawak might be classified as a region in view of the change of title from Chief Minister to Premier, Abdul Karim said this will only be discussed after the Bill has been tabled.

“It will not be part of the Bill…not on that aspect, but we will discuss further on it after that. That’s how I see it,” he said.

He believed that Sarawakians will be receptive towards the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

“I won’t be able to generalise or see what is the full response yet but those that have texted me have expressed that they are very happy with the Bill that I’m going to table tomorrow.

“I’ll wait until tomorrow for the full deliberation because it will be too premature for me to comment on the Bill today. As it is, I can see that Sarawakians understand and they like the Bill and the change.”