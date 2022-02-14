Sabah govt offices to operate on half capacity, says State Secretary

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 14): The Sabah state government offices will be operating on half of their capacity with immediate effect, said State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong.

In a memo dated Feb14, he said this is in line with the reports on the trend of daily Covid-19 cases in Sabah.

Under the new arrangement, Safar said 50 per cent of the civil servants will be working in the offices while the remaining 50 per cent will be working from home.

He added that a rotation will be implemented for those working in important services to ensure that there will be no disruption.

Safar said all department heads are required to issue the ‘Surat Arahan Bertugas’ to civil servants required to work in the office or on duty on the ground.

“A copy of the letter must be forwarded to the state Civil Service Department,” he said in the memo addressed to all state ministries’ permanent secretary, heads of departments, district officers and assistant sub-district Officers, heads of statutory bodies and heads of local authorities.