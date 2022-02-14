Sarawak records 206 new Covid-19 cases

KUCHING (Feb 14): Sarawak today reported another 206 new Covid-19 cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, SDMC said that Miri recorded 66 new cases, followed by Kuching (64), Sibu (36), Kapit (21), Meradong (6), Bintulu (4), Samarahan and Kanowit (2) and one each in Sarikei, Serian, Sri Aman, Asajaya and Beluru.

“A total of 110 cases were classified as asymptomatic (Category 1) while 95 were in Category 2 (mild symptoms). There was one case in Category 3 involving a patient with pneumonia.”

To date, Sarawak has recorded a cumulative tally of 254,433 Covid-19 cases.

No new clusters were reported today, and there are currently two active clusters in the state.

As for standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance, SDMC said the state Health Department issued 44 compounds between Feb 6 to 12 to 44 individuals and five companies for violations of SOPs.

Twenty-two compounds were issued in Bintulu, 12 in Sibu, five in Serian, two in Kuching and one in Miri.

“34 compounds were issued for failing to register before entering a premises, four compounds for failing to wear face mask and another four compounds for premises owners failing to limit the number of customers inside the premises.

“One compound was issued for refusing to observe the quarantine order under Section 15 while one compound was issued due to a premises owner failing to prepare hand sanitiser,” said SDMC.

To date, the department has issued a total of 761 compounds.

Meanwhile, the police issued 15 compounds in Kuching today for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code before entering a premises.

The police have issued 13,268 compounds thus far.

Sarawak also recorded 106 new person under surveillance (PUS) cases today, and a total of 277 individuals are currently being quarantined state-wide.