Shoppers in Miri have a scare when mall’s glass ceiling falls

MIRI (Feb 14): A section of the glass ceiling in front of a shopping mall in Lutong collapsed yesterday morning.

However, the mall authorities confirmed that nobody was injured during the incident.

“All patrons are safe and we are trying to settle this matter ourselves as soon as possible,” said an official of the mall when contacted.

The cause of the incident has yet to be ascertained.

A video on the incident, which showed a section of the glass ceiling suddenly collapsed and members of the public running to safety, went viral on social media yesterday.

The person who took the video, posted on Facebook that she heard a sound of glass falling after she got into the car which was parked across the mall’s entrance door.

“I looked up and saw a few pieces of glass falling off from the ceiling at main door that my children and I came out from two precious minutes earlier.

“Honestly, after taking this video, I stopped by the roadside and hugged my children as I felt truly grateful that we all were protected by God,” she added.

Another shopping mall patron also posted on the “miri community complain” Facebook reminded others to use the back door if they wish to enter the mall as the front door next to an automated teller machine (ATM) had been closed following the incident.