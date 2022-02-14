Strong mandate for GPS to bring greater devt, progress for S’wak, say coalition’s elected reps

KUCHING (Feb 14): The strong mandate given by Sarawakians to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the Dec 18 polls last year will augur well in seeing further development and progress across the state, said three GPS elected representatives today.

Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii, Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan and Tanjong Datu assemblyman Azizul Annuar Adenan believed that Sarawak will grow to become a greater state in the next five years under the GPS government.

“GPS government has a very strong mandate, I hope with this strong mandate, we can carry out more development for the state.

“We hope that the development of the state will be carried out smoothly for the benefit of our people,” Yii told a news conference at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) media centre after the swearing-in ceremony today.

On Dec 18 last year, GPS won 76 seats out of the 82 seats contested while Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Democratic Action Party (DAP) won four seats and two seats, respectively.

Yii, who is also Miri Mayor, said the big mandate should augur well for Sarawak to attain greater autonomy particularly in light of the recent constitutional amendment at the federal level.

With the constitutional amendment, he said Sarawak will have a more solid foundation to pursue sovereignty.

He also thanked Chinese voters for supporting GPS in the state election last year, which now sees greater Chinese representation in the state government.

“I am sure the government will implement more development and improve the amenities and all that in urban areas. Of course, I hope that there will be results in the next five years so that the people can continue to support us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lidam admitted that it would be a daunting task to bring about further development to rural areas.

Despite so, he said GPS working as a team should be able to improve the livelihood in rural areas especially in his constituency.

“We hope to achieve better livelihood in rural areas. My hope for Sarawak is to have a better economic attainment for years to come, a greater Sarawak for every Sarawakian.

“I believe GPS can deliver projects, be they infrastructure, Internet connectivity and electricity supply,” he added.

For Azizul, having won 76 seats out of the 82 seats contested represented a major achievement for GPS.

He said he was glad that the youths had voted for him and put their trust in him to bring their voices into the august House.

According to him, the youths of today are unlike those in the old days given that the younger generation is getting more demanding.

Azizul said the government of the day must pay due attention to the aspirations of the youths especially in its policy-making in Sarawak.