S’wak Health Dept releases Flying Doctor Service schedule for Feb 16-25

KUCHING (Feb 14): Sarawak Health Department today released the Flying Doctor Service schedule for Kuching, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Kapit, Bintulu and Miri divisions for Feb 16 to 25.

In Kuching division, the flying doctor service will be available at Kampung Sapit in the morning and Kampung Rejoi Nyegol in the afternoon on Feb 23 (Wednesday).

On Feb 24, the flying doctor service will be available at Kampung Muk Ayun in the morning and Kampung Bojong Sting in the afternoon.

The service will available in Samarahan division at Plaie Atas (morning) and Pendawan (afternoon) on Feb 18 (Friday); SRK Tuba Tengah (morning) on Feb 21 (Monday), and Muding (morning) and Kampung Ijok (afternoon) on Feb 22 (Tuesday).

In Sri Aman division, it will be available at Rh Bada, Ng. Talong (morning) and Rh. Nyandang, Ulu Akup (afternoon) on Feb 16 (Wednesday), and Rh. Bawie, Ulu Lemanak (morning) on Feb 17 (Thursday).

In Kapit division, the service will be available at Rh Achau (morning) and Rh. Layang (afternoon) on Feb 16 (Wednesday); Rh. Ai anak Jalin, Sungai Entawau (morning) on Feb 17 (Thursday); Long Unai (morning) on Feb 18 (Friday); Sang Anau (morning) and Batu Keling (afternoon) on Feb 21 (Monday); Long Jawe (morning) and Long Kebuho (afternoon) on Feb 22 (Tuesday); Long Tanyit (morning) on Feb 23 (Wednesday); Punan Busang (morning) and Lusong Paku (afternoon) on Feb 24 (Thursday), and Long Kajang (morning) and Long Abit (afternoon) on Feb 25 (Friday).

The service will also be available in Bintulu division at Rh Drick, Jelalong, Tubau (morning) and Rh. Felix, Tubau (afternoon) on Feb 23 (Wednesday); Rh Robert (morning) and Long Biyak (afternoon), both in Ulu Kakus on Feb 24 (Thursday), and Rh Renang (morning) and Rh Jaling (afternoon), both in Sigu on Feb 25 (Friday).

In Miri division, the flying doctor service will be available at Ba Purau on Feb 16 (Wednesday); Long Liau on Feb 17 (Thursday); Long Buken on Feb 18 (Friday); Ba Ajeng on Feb 21 (Monday) and Long Kawi on Feb 22 (Tuesday). All visits will be conducted in the morning.

For further information, members of the public can contact medical assistant officer Junaidi Othman from family health development branch at 082-473200 (ext 296) or 013-8416735.