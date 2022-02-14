Third generation S’wakian of any race are ‘natives’ too, says Chong on proposed amendment Bill

KUCHING (Feb 14): Third generation Sarawakians of Chinese, Indian or any other race not stated in the Schedule of the Interpretation Ordinance should also be considered as natives of the state, said Padungan assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen.

The Sarawak DAP chairman said that this was in line with the principle of inclusivity.

“The Chinese, Indian or other races, by the time they have reached the third generation, are as much native as any Sarawakian and therefore, there should not be any discrimination and distinction between one another.

“I will put forward tomorrow in the debate, but basically this proposed amendment in the Interpretation (Amendment) Bill is to provide that everyone who is third generation Sarawakian should be considered as natives,” he told a press conference after the opening of the 19th Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

Chong said he had written a notice to the DUN Speaker on his proposed amendment to the Interpretation (Amendment) Bill 2022 , and that it was pursuant to Standing Order 50(4) and Order 54.

“In the proposed amendment Bill, there is a list of 31 races which are proposed to be considered as natives of Sarawak in the Interpretation Ordinance.

“I propose that Clause 2 of the Bill be amended by inserting immediately after the

word ‘Vaie’, a new line with the words ‘Chinese, Indian or any race not stated herein and the person of which race is born in Sarawak and whose natural parents or either one of the natural parents is also born in Sarawak’,” he said.

The Interpretation (Amendment) Bill 2022 will be tabled by Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali in the DUN tomorrow.

Currently, the proposed list of natives are Bagatan, Bakong, Bemali, Berawan, Bidayuh or Land Dayak (including Salako, Rara, Jagoi, Singai, Biatah and Bukar-Sadong), Bisaya, Buket or Ukit, Dali, Dusun, Iban or Sea Dayak, Jatti Miriek, Kajang (including Sekapan, Kejaman, Lahanan, Punan, Tanjong and Kanowit), Kayan, Kedayan, Kelabit, Kenyah (including Badeng, Sebop and Seping), Lakiput, Lisum, Logat, Malay, Melanau, Murut or Lun Bawang, Narom, Penan, Sa’ban, Sihan, Tabun, Tagal, Tatau, Tring and Vaie.