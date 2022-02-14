Transport minister: Motor vehicle licence fee exemption for EVs and PwD

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 14): The Transport Ministry through the Road Transport Department (JPJ) will be offering full motor vehicle licence fee exemption for electric vehicles (EVs) and vehicles for persons with disabilities (PwD/OKU), says Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

In listing out the incentives in a statement today, Wee said the EVs would receive the exemption from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2025.

“This motor vehicle licence exemption is only given to full EV vehicles, whether powered by battery or by fuel cells,” he said, adding that the application for the exemption would begin on February 15 (2022).

“The exemption is, however, not applicable to hybrid vehicles which are equipped with either a petrol or diesel-powered internal combustion engine,” he added.

On motor vehicles owned by PwD, Wee said the motor vehicle licence exemption would only be applicable to motor vehicles that had been specially modified for the use of the PwD.

“For motor vehicles that are not specially modified, the exemption is only given for completely knocked down (CKD) vehicles and national cars.

“The eligible motor vehicles must be registered and licensed under the particular PwD and the PwD must be registered with and in possession of a valid PwD/OKU card issued by JKM (Social Welfare Department).

“The exemption is also extended to motor vehicles registered and owned by the parents, guardians or spouses of PwD, with the condition that the PwD are also registered with JKM,” he said.

The application for the exemption will begin this March 15.

Wee said eligible vehicle owners who had already obtained a new or renewed motor vehicle licence after January 1, 2022 but before the starting date to apply for those exemptions could surrender the motor vehicle licence and were entitled to a rebate.

“They or their representative may surrender the motor vehicle licence and be entitled to such a rebate of an amount as may be prescribed. Subsequently, the vehicle owner or representative can apply for the motor vehicle licence exemption,” he said.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, when tabling the 2022 Budget last October, said the government would fully pay for the motor vehicle licences for all private vehicles owned by PwD.

EVs get various exemptions in the 2022 Budget including full exemption from import duty, excise duty, sales tax and road tax. — Bernama