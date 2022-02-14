Viral message claiming teenager died due to booster dose fake

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 14): A viral Whatsapp message claiming that a teenager had died after taking the Covid-19 booster dose in the state is not true, says Sabah Health director Datuk Dr Rose Nani Mudin.

She said the Sabah Health Department had conducted an investigation and discovered that the viral message was false.

According to her, the teenager’s mother and the Tuaran Hospital also confirmed that the patient had never taken the booster dose.

“The patient died on Feb 12. The actual cause of death was lung infection and worsening congenital heart defect. The patient did not die because of the Covid-19 booster dose as alleged.

“The patient’s family members have been informed of the situation and they have accepted the explanation,” she said in a statement on Monday.

Dr Rose Nani also said the JKNS investigations also showed that the patient had received the first and second Covid-19 vaccine dose on July 31 and Aug 21 respectively last year.

Following this, Dr Rose Nani said a police report had been made by the patient’s mother on Sunday (Feb 13) denying her teenage son had died after taking the Covid-19 booster dose and that none of her family members were involved in spreading the fake news.

“Tuaran Hospital has also lodged a police report so that further action can be taken against those responsible for disseminating the fake news and photograph of the patient on the WhatsApp application,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Rose Nani urged the public not to spread fake news on any social media platform as it would only create confusion and also invade the privacy of patients or their family members.