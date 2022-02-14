Wisma Putra closely monitoring developments in Ukraine

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 14): The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) is closely monitoring the developments in and around Ukraine, especially on the situation of Malaysian nationals in the country.

The ministry in a statement Monday said 20 Malaysians have registered with Malaysia’s Embassy in Kyiv including nine staff members of the embassy and their dependents.

“The embassy is in close contact with the rest of the Malaysians as well, including two students to ensure their safety, and provide consular assistance if required,” it said.

Wisma Putra strongly urges any other Malaysians currently in Ukraine, but have yet to register to immediately contact and register with the embassy.

This will facilitate the embassy to extend consular assistance once they are in need of such assistance.

“All Malaysians in Ukraine are advised to give utmost attention to their safety and wellbeing, as well as to adhere to instructions issued by local authorities,” it added.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance in Ukraine are urged to contact Malaysia’s Embassy in Kyiv at +380 442 855 271 or +380 988 387 885 (after working hours) or e-mail to mwkiev@kln.gov.my / malaysia@embkiev.com.

Ukraine has been plagued by conflict in its eastern regions since March 2014, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Moscow recently amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, prompting fears that the Kremlin could be planning another military offensive against its former Soviet neighbour.

Russia has denied that it is preparing to invade and accused Western countries of undermining its security through NATO’s expansion towards its borders.

The Kremlin also issued a list of security demands to the West, including a rollback of troop deployments from some ex-Soviet states and guarantees that Ukraine and Georgia would not join NATO. – Bernama