31-year-old man remanded in Matu Daro over alleged double murder of Indonesian women

SIBU (Feb 15): A 31-year-old man has been detained by the Matu Daro police in connection with the alleged murder of two Indonesian women, whose bodies were found floating in a river.

District police chief DSP Neil Beginda said the suspect was arrested at Jalan Sentral Daro at 3.30pm on Feb 12 to facilitate police investigations.

“The suspect will be remanded until Feb 20,” he told The Borneo Post’s sister daily, Utusan Borneo.

It is learnt that the bodies were discovered at RC Dermaga Sungai Samong in Daro on Feb 12 and yesterday. A third woman was also found but she survived and is now in stable condition.

The police believe that the women, aged 41 to 47 years old, were beaten up or murdered at a separate location and their bodies thrown into the river.

The Borneo Post is attempting to gather more information on the case.