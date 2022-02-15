Another record high cases, two clusters in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 15): Sabah recorded another recorded high 4,373 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with nearly 63 percent sporadic infections.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that the number is expected to rise further in the near future.

Kota Kinabalu continued to have the highest number of new cases at 752 followed by Sandakan with 647 cases and Tuaran with 388 cases.

“Most districts in Sabah recorded an increase in new cases on Tuesday,” he said.

The State also reported two new clusters – Tembok Kota Kinabalu 2 in Kota Kinabalu and Jubi Tambulion in Kota Belud.

“Tembok Kota Kinabalu 2 is a cluster at the Kapayan prison’s detention centre involving a prisoner and a staff at the prison. The index case was a 27-year-old local male prisoner who would be released soon.

Further screening on all close contacts found 103 people among the prisoners and prison staff being found positive, bringing the total positive cases to 104 so far,” he said.

He added that all the patients have been isolated and given treatment while asymptomatic close contacts were ordered to undergo quarantine.

Meanwhile, Jubi Tambulion is an education institute cluster involving a student at the Jubilee Hostel of SMK Tambulion.

The 17-year-old male student was detected through symptomatic screening on Feb 12, 2022, he said.

Further screening found 22 positive cases among his roommates and classmates, said Masidi.

He also said that nearly 12 percent of the new infections on Tuesday involved children below 11 years old.

“A total of 208 patients were children who were less than five years old who are ineligible for vaccination and 314 patients between five years old and 11 years old are eligible to be vaccinated.

“It is hoped that all eligible children will be vaccinated soon to receive maximum protection from infection or serious implications due to the virus infection,” he said.