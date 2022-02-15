Chong calls changing title from CM to ‘Premier’ redundant

KUCHING (Feb 15): The proposed amendment to change the designation and style of the name of the Chief Minister’s post to ‘Premier’ is redundant, claimed Padungan assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen.

He opined the proposed change has no practical impact without any change to the powers of Chief Minister as spelt out in the Federal Constitution.

“All this is a redundant exercise because in order to have practical impact, Schedule 9 of the Federal Constitution must be changed first,” he told reporters at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex today.

According to him, the state government did not seek to change Schedule 9 of the Federal Constitution, but instead only to change the title of Sarawak Chief Minister to ‘Premier’.

Chong said as such the Sarawak government’s leader would always be known as Chief Minister of Sarawak to those outside the state regardless of what the leader is called.

When debating the proposed the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2022, he also queried whether there is a Malay translation for the word ‘Premier’.

He quoted several Malay language news reports which had translated ‘Premier’ as ‘perdana’.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chief also noted the word ‘Premier’ is not found in the Federal Constitution.