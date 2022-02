KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 15): Daily Covid-19 cases in the country have risen again, with 22,133 Covid-19 cases logged by the Health Ministry today.

This is an increase of 818 cases compared to the previous day’s 21,315 new infections.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah noted that 99.34 per cent, or 21,987 of the cases recorded today were in Categories 1 and 2 — meaning they were either asymptomatic or had symptoms but not a lung infection or worse. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME