Dr Sim: DAP worried Sarawak Premier post lowers Penang CM to ‘second class’ (VIDEO)

KUCHING (Feb 15): Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian believes that Sarawak DAP is opposed to the renaming of the state’s chief minister (CM) post to ‘Premier’ as it will negatively affect the party’s own chief minister in Penang.

“I think the DAP is very worried because if Sarawak CM changes title (to) become Premier, they are worried that DAP Penang cannot change title to Premier so they are second class already.

“And that is why they oppose it so hard and use all sorts of excuses,” the Sarawak United People’s Party president told reporters on the sidelines of the Dewan Undangan Negeri sitting today.

Dr Sim, who is a deputy chief minister, was reacting to the objections raised by DAP’s Chong Chieng Jen (Padungan) and Violet Yong (Pending) during the debate on the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which among others sought to substitute the CM post with Premier.

Dr Sim said the Bill was historic as it was not often that a constitutional amendment was done in relation to Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), adding that it was a result of the recent amendments to the Federal Constitution on Sarawak and Sabah rights as equal partners in Malaysia.

He stressed that the Bill also showed that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government kept to its slogan of ‘Sarawak First,’, and that it had not forgotten the MA63.

“The key is that we follow things as quickly as we can. Having the right name is not just for status only, it is the beginning of subsequent assertions of Sarawak’s rights, privileges and our autonomy

“Once you get the right name, at least the Chief Minister, to be a Premier, has a different status so that he can go and demand for all these changes,” he said.

The Bill, which was tabled and moved by Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, was later passed after receiving support from 67 of the 82 members of the August House.