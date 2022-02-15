Gira calls for State Legislative Assembly to be renamed Sarawak Parliament

KUCHING (Feb 15): Since Sarawak is one of the regions in Malaysia there should be an amendment to the State Constitution for the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) to be called Dewan Parlimen Sarawak and the members to be called Members of Sarawak Parliament, proposed Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang.

A Bill pertaining to these changes should be tabled in future he said at the DUN sitting today, when debating the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill 2022, which seeks to amend Article 6(3) and Article 7A to rename the titles of Chief Minister and Assistant Minister.

On the amendment of the title of Assistant Minister to Deputy Minister, Gira pointed out that the definition of Deputy Minister is a person who is appointed to undertake the duties of the superior in the superior’s absence, while assistant minister is more often is a associate who directly executes the responsibilities than delegating them.

“Therefore it is more appropriate for assistant minister should be called deputy minister because the job is to undertake the duties of the minister in the absence of the minister,” he said.

Gira said that the amendment of the State Constitution is at the right time, as the head of government in Sarawak does not hold the same status as the heads of government in the states of Malaya.

“With the amendment to this Bill, I believe this will strengthen the position of Sarawak in Malaysia. Sarawak shall bargain more autonomy such bigger allocation federal budget, education, and health.

“With ‘Sarawak First’ slogan, I believe all Sarawakians putting high hope for everyone to be inclusiveness and given equal opportunity in whatever fields. I have confidence Sarawak is able to achieve develop state by year 2030 under the leadership of Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri) Abang Johari (Tun Openg),” he said.