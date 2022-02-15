Govt department director held for alleged power abuse

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 15): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Tawau Branch has arrested a director of a government department on suspicion of abusing his position while serving at a public college in the district.

According to sources, the suspect was apprehended after giving his statement at the MACC office in Kuala Lumpur around 9am on Monday.

The 54-year-old suspect is believed to have abused his position as a director at the public college in Sabah, between 2017 and 2018, to approve plane tickets for his wife and son worth RM6,000 which they were not entitled to.

It is understood that the suspect had used the plane tickets to go to Kuala Lumpur with his wife and son for work several times while the suspect’s eligibility was only once a year.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy when contacted confirmed the arrest and said the case will be investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

The suspect was released on MACC bail with one surety.

Karunanithy said the suspect would be charged in Tawau Court on February 24.

The suspect was released on MACC bail with one surety and would be charged in court in Tawau on Feb 24, he added.