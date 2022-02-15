Hard, challenging year for Sabah contractors

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 15): 2022 will be a hard and challenging year for Sabah contractors with the soaring prices of major building materials and labour shortage, said the Sabah Builders Association.

Its president, Henry Tsen, said the increase in cement price by RM45 per ton (which equal to circa 17%) in November, last year had triggered a chain reaction of price hike of other major materials with notably

quarry products which had risen by between 8% to 25% in December, last year.

He pointed out that other materials like aluminium window and door frames, glazing glass, paints, PVC pipes and fittings, copper wire among others has also surged upwards by between 10% to 25%.

The current high prices of industrial diesel at RM3.30 per litre and bulk bitumen at

RM2,500 per ton have shoved the prices of premix by 25% and operating cost of

construction machineries even higher. Steel reinforcement bars and steel product despite

trimming off slightly last year still remain at a high price of between RM3,400 to

RM3,600 for rebars and RM4,000 to RM4,500 for beam, hollow section etc.

“Sabah contractors with on-going project awarded to them on or before 2020 are now struggling to complete their projects and are incurring heavy losses. Those with limited cash reserve may have to leave their projects unfinished and close shop eventually,” he said.

In another note, SBA is thankful to the Federal government for its swift action in providing the Variation of Prices (VOP) clause in all federal-funded projects for work done for 2021.

Since it has expired end of last year, SBA urges the Federal government to extend it up to end of 2022.

SBA also appeals to the State government to implement the VOP clause on all state-funded projects for year 2022 in order to assist local contractors to ride through the current difficult period.

As private property developers are holding back launching of new projects due to sluggish demand, Tsen said the government must quickly roll out the projects for remaining packages of the Pan Borneo highway and other major projects like rural road upgrading, flood mitigation scheme and affordable housing among others in order to stimulate the industry.

SBA proposes that all tenderers must be fairly evaluated and also to be scrutinised against tender cartel groups as they are actively rampant and their action will deprive a fair distribution of projects among Sabah contractors.

Meanwhile, SBA advises Sabah contractors that it is high time they must change, adapt

and embrace modern technology like IBS and BIM among others to improve productivity and reduce reliance on foreign labour.