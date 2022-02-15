Interpretation (Amendment) Bill 2022 unanimously passed

KUCHING (Feb 15): The Interpretation (Amendment) Bill 2022 was unanimously passed at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today, which provides native status to children of mixed-marriage, of which one parent is a native.

The Bill was tabled for the second and third reading by Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

After the Bill was passed, she thanked all the elected representatives who had participated in the debate of the Bill.

“Rest assured all these suggestions and recommendations will be considered and will be helpful in the government’s implementation of this amended law,” she said.

In responding to issues raised during the debate, Sharifah Hasidah noted that there have been concerns about some races not included in the list of natives.

“This amendment also included a new provision namely Section 63 which empowers the State Executive Council (MMKN) to amend the Schedule, considering the fluidity of this subject matter.

“MMKN can add to the Schedule. Hence once this Bill has been passed, MMKN has the power to amend the list in the future whenever necessary,” she said.

On another matter raised whether the amendment would include Malays from the Peninsula as natives of Sarawak, Hasidah said it is not an issue.

“The definition of native is clearly confined to indigenous or natives to Sarawak. So there is no issue of inclusion of Malays from West Malaysia or other places in the country. This is very clear in our definition.

“I would like to once again reaffirm that this amendment is timely and necessary to give effect to the recent amendment to the Federal Constitution,” she said.

Currently, natives listed in the Schedule are Bagatan, Bakong, Bemali, Berawan, Bidayuh or Land Dayak (including Salako, Rara, Jagoi, Singai, Biatah and Bukar-Sadong), Bisaya, Buket or Ukit, Dali, Dusun, Iban or Sea Dayak, Jatti Miriek, Kajang (including Sekapan, Kejaman, Lahanan, Punan, Tanjong and Kanowit), Kayan, Kedayan, Kelabit, Kenyah (including Badeng, Sebop and Seping), Lakiput, Lisum, Logat, Malay, Melanau, Murut or Lun Bawang, Narom, Penan, Sa’ban, Sihan, Tabun, Tagal, Tatau, Tring and Vaie.