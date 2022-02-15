Lo: ‘Premier’ post will distinguish Sarawak from peninsula states

KUCHING (Feb 15): The proposed amendment to change the designation and style of the name of the Chief Minister’s post to ‘Premier’ is a good starting point to differentiate Sarawak from states in Peninsular Malaysia, said Lo Khere Chiang.

The Batu Kitang assemblyman asserted that the state deserves the title of ‘Premier’ as an important first step towards regaining and achieving all that is listed under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“We are now flexing our muscles by amending the word ‘Chief Minister’ to ‘Premier’ to identify ourself to be different from all the other chief ministers, including Penang, in the federated states of Malaya.

“I implore all Sarawakians to stand together and to support this historical move,” he said when debating the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2022 today.

In expressing his support for the proposed amendment Bill, Lo commented it has been a long and tedious journey to get to where the state is now.

He pointed out that it is only through the perseverance and patience of the state’s leaders that Sarawak has reached this stage.

“I must say, Sarawak is indeed on the right track moving towards better days with (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri) Abang Johari (Tun Openg) at the helm,” he said.

With the Inter Government Continental (IGC) report, Lo said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government will ensure that the details of what is Sarawak’s entitlement will be regained in stages.

He asserted that the federal government should know that GPS can win handsomely as it emphasises on the people first.

“Our Chief Minister is a visionary leader who can and will bring Sarawak to be on par with global achievements, and with our entitlements returned, this can become a reality. Our Chief Minister has done a lot of foundation work for Sarawak.

“Although the process may seem slow at first, we are moving forward despite the many hurdles in front of us. With persistence, patience, and grit, Abang Johari has made Sarawak financially independent.

“As seen from his capability, our Chief Minister is not only visionary but enterprising. He knows that with financial independence, Sarawak can be strong politically to do more for Sarawakians. We are getting stronger day by day and with Sarawakians living in harmony, we shall certainly emerge a champion within Malaysia,” he said.