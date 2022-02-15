Malaysia logs 24 new Covid-19 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 15): The Health Ministry today reported 24 new deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, more than double the 11 fatalities recorded yesterday.

This puts the country’s overall fatalities at 32,149.

There were also 11 brought-in-dead cases, raising the cumulative number of people who died before reaching hospital to 6,504.

Data from the Health Ministry’s CovidNow website shows that most of the latest deaths were in Selangor and the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Labuan, which recorded 15 deaths per 10,000 people. This was followed by Negri Sembilan at 12 per 10,000 people.

In Johor, Melaka, Kedah, and Penang, the average deaths were at 10 for every 10,000 people.

Sabah and Kelantan both tied, recording seven deaths for every 10,000 people.

The Health Ministry recorded six deaths out of 10,000 people each for Terengganu, Perak and Sarawak.

The average per 10,000 people in Perlis and Pahang were five each while deaths in Putrajaya numbered two for every 10,000 people. — Malay Mail