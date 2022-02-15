Minute of silence observed in Sarawak DUN for recently departed leaders

KUCHING (Feb 15): The State Legislative Assembly (DUN) observed a minute of silence at the commencement of the sitting today to honour former state leaders and politicians who passed away in recent months.

DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar also extended his condolences to their families on behalf of the august House.

Leading the list was former Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng, who had passed away on Jan 28 this year. He was 100 years old.

The august House also paid tribute to former deputy chief minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, who had passed away on Oct 31 last year at the age of 72.

Also remembered was fellow former deputy chief minister Datuk Simon Dembab Maja, who passed away at the age of 85 on Jan 22 this year.

Another politician remembered was former Jemoreng assemblyman Abu Seman Jahwie, who passed away on Sept 17 last year. He was 64.