Online gambling: Five nabbed in Op Dadu over Bau District

KUCHING (Feb 15): Police arrested five individuals, including two women, at four separate premises during an anti-gambling operation covering Jalan Jambusan and Bau town yesterday.

Op Dadu, which ran from1.45pm to 3.37pm, was conducted following tip-off on illegal online gambling top-up operations in the areas.

According to Bau District police chief DSP Poge Nyaon, the five suspects are aged between 18 and 56.

“Police seized various items including mobile phones, an EPay machine and some cash.

“We found that none of the suspects had any past criminal record,” he said.

The charge was framed Section 4(1) (C) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, which provides for a fine of not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM50,000, and imprisonment not exceeding three years, upon conviction.

Meanwhile in a separate operation yesterday, a 22-year-old unemployed man was apprehended at a house in Kampung Segubang over suspected drug abuse.

Poge said the man was nabbed at around 9.30am.

“The operation was conducted by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division (NCID) of Bau District police, where they found the man alone at the house and he appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

“Further checking uncovered a small plastic packet containing substance suspected to be syabu (methamphetamine), weighing 0.56 grammes,” said Poge, adding that the suspect later tested positive for drugs.

The district police chief also said according to background checks, the man had served a prison sentence over some drug-related charges last year.

The case is being investigated under Section 12 (2) of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and Section 15 (1) (a) of the same Act.