Philippines approves Malaysian vaccine certs for entry after MySejahtera gaffe

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 15): The Philippines’ Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has reportedly approved use of Covid-19 vaccination certificates from Malaysia for travel into the republic.

According to a report by The Philippine Star, the approval was given yesterday, and that Ireland’s vaccine certs were also approved on the same date.

“This is in addition to other countries, territories or jurisdictions whose proofs of vaccination the IATF has already approved for recognition in the Philippines,” IATF co-chairman Karlo Nograles was quoted as saying.

The Philippines opened its borders to foreign tourists on February 10, allowing those fully vaccinated to freely travel in the country.

Malaysian media earlier reported that 13 Malaysians were left stranded, part of a group of 15 people who had travelled from Kuala Lumpur to Manila on Sunday.

They were reportedly refused entry into the republic and told that the Malaysian digital vaccine certificate in the MySejahtera app was not an acceptable proof of vaccination.

Meanwhile, the affected travellers told the Malaysian media that their passports were confiscated. They were also told that they would be deported on Tuesday — and have to remain at the airport in the meantime, with no hotel facilities provided.

Yesterday, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said all seven Malaysians stranded at the airport have been allowed into the republic.

Wisma Putra confirmed that the number of Malaysians involved is seven and not 13 as previously reported.

It was also reported that the Malaysian ambassador to the Philippines personally met the stranded passengers at the airport and was working on an appeal for vaccination reciprocity. — Malay Mail