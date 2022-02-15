‘Premier’ distinguishes S’wak as sovereign state in formation of Malaysia, says Kota sentosa rep

KUCHING (Feb 15): It is of legal importance for Sarawak to manifest its status as an equal partner with the Federation of Malaya by setting its head of government apart from others in Malaysia, said Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap.

In his maiden debate speech in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today, he said it was imperative to give form to substance in the relationship of Sarawak with the Federation of Malaya and it starts with the change of name of the head of government from chief minister to premier.

“We have to be very clear that Sarawak as a sovereign State during the formation of

Malaysia on September 16, 1963 is ‘unique and different’ from the states forming the Federation of Malaya.

“When the Federation of Malaya states have chief ministers, Sarawak’s head of government must carry a different title to distinguish and manifest its status as an equal partner with the Federation of Malaya,” he said.

Debating the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2022, he cited as examples Canada where a premier is the head of government of a province or territory and Australia where a premier is the leader of the state government.

Yap said he also supported the Bill as it aimed at amending Article 44 of the state Constitution with the new, concise and accurate interpretation of the Formation of Malaysia through Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Both amendments are most appropriate at this juncture. With these amendments they would form the basis and foundation for the legislation of future laws in respect of the rights, interests and privileges of Sarawak in the Federation of Malaysia,” he said.

The amendment bill was tabled and read for the second time earlier by Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah. The third reading is also scheduled for today.