PRS denies hot contest for president’s post at TDC

KUCHING (Feb 15): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) has denied that the president’s post will be contested during the triennial delegates conference (TDC) on April 24.

When addressing reporters, PRS secretary-general Datuk Janang Bungsu shut down rumours that four party leaders are eyeing the chance to lead the party.

“Not that I know of. Let rumours stay as rumours. Based on our leaders’ consensus, we are to have a smooth TDC and there should not be struggles for posts.

“I think our supreme council has decided that there will be no fighting for the president’s post. Hopefully,” he said during a cheque presentation from Cahya Mata Sarawak (CMS) to Cheshire Home in honour of former PRS president, the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

When pressed further he said, “We are to remain intact as one party. Hopefully there is no struggle, no fighting for the president’s post. Hopefully.”

Janang said the TDC was rescheduled from May 7 to April 24 at Kingwood Hotel in Sibu based on the Registrar of Societies’ directive.

He said the PRS Women’s and Youth divisions would hold their respective TDCs on April 23.

He added PRS has 36 established divisions throughout Sarawak and recalled the minimum requirement for the nomination of candidates for president could be 30 per cent of the total number of divisions.

Following Masing’s demise, the party has been led by acting president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum – a former deputy minister and Julau MP.

Present to hand over the RM5,000 cheque to Cheshire Home manager Jane Sebastian was Masing’s widow Puan Sri Datin Amar Datuk Corrine Masing.