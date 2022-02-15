Right model to expedite Pan Borneo Highway project

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 15): The Ministry of Finance is committed to finding the right model to expedite the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sabah.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the ministry was currently discussing with the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) and Works Ministry on ways to speed up the project.

He said the Federal Government would continue to provide a development allocation of RM1 billion a year for the highway.

In order to expedite the project, he said more funds would be needed, which would not be easy to raise given the challenges the country was facing.

This leads to the idea of private finance initiative (PFI), which in the case of Sabah Pan Borneo Highway, will not be commercially viable, he said.

Tengku Zafrul said PFI would be commercially viable if it could self-sustain with tolls.

“But the Pan Borneo Highway is not commercially viable. If you put a toll there, you will never be able to fund the highway because no one is going to pay for it.

“And the charge will be too expensive for users.”

Hence, he said the fund would have to come from the government.

Tengku Zafrul said that in an exclusive interview with The Borneo Post on Monday during his working visit to Sabah. Also present were Deputy Finance Minister Yamani Hafez Musa and National Budget Office director Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican.

He was commenting on Deputy Chief Minister cum state Works Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin’s call to the Federal Government to speed up allocations for the Pan Borneo Highway.

Bung said the State Government has agreed to propose PFI for 22 packages of the highway after the previous government had failed to secure the sukuk, resulting in the project having to rely on development allocations from the Federal Government. He also said only two work packages could be done a year with the RM1 billion annual allocation from the Federal Government.

Tengku Zafrul said the government would look into the PFI proposal, which was under the purview of the EPU.

“For me, we must look at all models, including the PFI.”

He agreed that the Pan Borneo Highway project should be accelerated but timing was key given that the country’s deficit was at all time high and the budget had to be channelled to other areas as well, such as infrastructure development and flood relief.

“We have to be realistic.

“But we must find a way to speed up the project. So let’s find the right model.

“The Finance Ministry is also discussing with EPU and Works Ministry on how to make it (the project) faster than what it is today.

“I am committed to see the project progressing at a faster rate.

“As the economy improves, it will be easier to find the funds to assist the many needs of Sabah,” he assured.