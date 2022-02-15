Rosmah’s bribery and corruption trial postponed yet again as lawyer tests positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 15): Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s bribery and corruption trial has been delayed yet again as her lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader tested positive for Covid-19.

The court was told Akberdin has not taken his booster shot yet and will have to quarantine for seven days from Feb 12-19.

High Court Judge Justice Zaini Mazlan said he had no choice but to postpone today’s proceedings. Upon request by prosecution lead Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, he then set the date for Feb 23.

“The reason the trial can’t proceed today is we received a letter from Datuk Jagjit’s [Singh] firm informing us that Datuk Akberdin is stricken with Covid-19 on February 12. Unfortunate to hear and I wish him well and I hope he recovers well.

“From the same letter I was told that Datuk Jagjit and Datuk Azrul [Zulkifli] Stork was in close contact with him on the 10th which is why I asked for them not to attend today,” said Justice Zaini.

Those without booster shots are required to quarantine for seven days, unlike five for those who have done so.

“As such let’s set February 23, 2022 at 9am to resume,” said Justice Zaini.

Today’s witness was supposed to be an officer in the Prime Minister’s Office, Datuk Seri Siti Azizah Sheikh Abod. She was in Saudi Arabia performing her umrah and due to her delayed flight, and the country’s requirements to have a minimum of seven days in quarantine, she would only be allowed out from her home surveillance on Feb 5, 2022.

Justice Zaini then fixed today for the conclusion of this case.

Sri Ram reiterated that he would need less than two hours to cross-examine the witness.

In this trial, Rosmah is facing several charges; among them receiving an RM5 million bribe and an RM1.5 million bribe from Jepak Holdings and its managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin, on Dec 20, 2016.

She is also charged with soliciting RM187.5 million from Saidi in 2016 and 2017 for the Sarawak schools solar energy supply project, as well as receiving RM6.5 million in cash from him.

It is alleged that the money was meant to help Saidi’s company, Jepak Holdings, to secure the RM1.25 billion project to supply electricity to 369 rural schools in Sarawak. — Malay Mail