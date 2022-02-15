Sabah won’t be left behind, says Zafrul

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 15): No state, including Sabah, would be left behind in the Federal Government’s effort to ensure inclusive development, said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

“Sabah’s development was extremely important to the country.

“This is reflected in Sabah’s development expenditure (DE) allocation of RM5.2 billion, which is among the largest of any state.

“Plus, Sabah has consistently been in the top three states in terms of largest allocation.”

Nonetheless, Tengku Zafrul said the government was aware of the development challenges faced by many states, including Sabah and the DE allocation reflected the state’s priorities.

This includes the RM1.5 billion allocation for roads, including RM1 billion for Sabah Pan Borneo Highway; RM340 million for repair of over 100 dilapidated schools; RM300.5 million for rural water and RM129.4 million for rural electrification.

“In fact, the focus on inclusive development is reflected in Sabah accounting for 21.8 per cent of the total rural infrastructure allocation.”

In addition, he said the government also provided Sabah with additional electricity subsidy of approximately RM722 million for 2022, which was not included in the DE.

“All these allocations reflect the Federal Government’s seriousness in ensuring Sabah’s socio-economic development mirrors the nation’s vision of shared prosperity,” he said in an exclusive interview with The Borneo Post on Monday during his working visit to Sabah.

Also present were Deputy Finance Minister Yamani Hafez Musa and National Budget Office director Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican.

Tengku Zafrul was responding to Sabahan leaders who stated that the allocation for infrastructure development under Budget 2022 was insufficient to meet the needs of a large state like Sabah.

On recurring floods in Sabah, he said the Federal Government provided a comprehensive flood assistance package through the Bantuan Banjir Keluarga Malaysia, where households badly affected by floods stand to receive up to RM10,000 in cash aid compared to past years where Bantuan Wang Ihsan was only RM500 per family.

He said the flood relief package included new components such as RM500 rebate to purchase electrical goods, RM1,000 discount voucher for vehicle repair and RM2,500 cash assistance to purchase essential goods.

In addition, he said those whose homes were badly affected were eligible for repairs of up to RM15,000 or a new home worth up to RM56,000.

For flood-hit states, Tengku Zafrul said the Federal Government’s next immediate priority was to repair the damage, particularly to public infrastructure.

“We are still compiling the repairs requirements nationwide but for Sabah alone, we are committed to provide over RM90 million for post-flood repairs.”

Moving forward, he said the government would increase its investment in effective flood mitigation.

For 2022, he said the allocation for flood mitigation projects was RM730 million, including RM66.3 million for Sabah under DE.

“The government is committed to increase the allocation going forward, including for works in Sabah.”

To another question, Tengku Zafrul said the government would consider Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin’s proposal to obtain federal allocation for a more advanced forecasting system to disseminate accurate information and reduce the impact of floods.

“Since I joined the Finance Ministry, I have always stressed to my team that when it comes to floods and other national disasters, prevention is definitely better and most importantly, much cheaper, than cure in the long run.

“Plus, this is about saving lives, not just livelihoods and households.

“This is also part of fiscal responsibility, which is important not only to the Finance Ministry, but also the country.

“This is why for Budget 2021 and 2022, we have mapped out many of our budget measures to be aligned with the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).”

With regards to the advanced warning and forecasting system, Tengku Zafrul said the Ministry of Environment and Water was taking stock from lessons learnt from the recent floods including how to better inform households of impending floods.

“The government will certainly seriously consider requirements for a better forecasting system nationwide, particularly if it can save lives, livelihoods and households.”