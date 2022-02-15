Sarawak records 284 new Covid-19 cases, Kuching tops list with 92

KUCHING (Feb 15): Sarawak recorded 284 new Covid-19 cases today, with Kuching district leading with 92 cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Three other districts reported double-digit cases, namely Miri with 77, Sibu (58) and Kapit (13).

Single-digit cases were reported in 12 districts namely seven each in Bintulu and Kanowit, Samarahan and Serian (6), Limbang (5), Sarikei and Meradong (3), Sri Aman and Telang Usan (2) and one case each in Mukah, Bau and Saratok.

To date, the state has recorded a cumulative tally of 254,717 cases.

It said from the total figure today, 150 cases were classified in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 133 cases in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

“There was one case in Category 3 involving a patient with pneumonia,” said the committee in its daily Covid-19 update statement.

No new Covid-19 clusters were reported today, and there are currently two active clusters in Sarawak.

For violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs), the police have issued nine compounds in Kuching today with seven for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code before entering a premises and two for failing to wear face mask.

No arrests were made today, added the committee.

Meanwhile, SDMC said 89 new person under surveillance cases were reported today, and a total of 334 individuals are currently being quarantined state-wide.