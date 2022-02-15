Sharifah Hasidah: Additional conditions, requirements before a person is recognised as native

KUCHING (Feb 15): The government, through the State Executive Council (MMKN), shall impose additional conditions and requirements before a person is recognised as a native of Sarawak, said Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

“This is in addition to the pre-existing requirement that he or she must be a citizen and a natural-born child of a native of Sarawak.

“Rest assured that, although the definition of native is now broader, with the conditions and requirements imposed by the State Executive Council (MMKN) the provisions in the new amendment will be safeguarded against abuse and exploitations,” she said when tabling the Interpretation (Amendment) Bill 2022 at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

She added that apart from that, this amendment will not have any effect on any rights and privileges, other than the determination of native status, made or occurring prior to the date of coming into force of this Ordinance and which has been decided by a court of competent jurisdiction or by a competent authority.

This means that these amendments will not be retrospective, she said.

“This amendment is done principally to bring our Interpretation Ordinance to be in sync or in line with the recent Constitutional Amendment passed in Parliament.

“This is also a testament to our governments’ willingness to update our laws in meeting with the complexities of the modern times and at the same time, recognising the diverse indigenous people of Sarawak, preserving our unique tradition, ancestral identity, social, cultural, indigenous character and our ethnic origins,” she pointed out.

The assistant minister also said that the proposed amendment also includes a new Section 63 that empowers the MMKN to amend the Schedule in the event of any future addition to the races listed in the Schedule.

Earlier, she explained that presently, the definition of native of Sarawak is determined by reference to the Federal Constitution and the Interpretation Ordinance, 2005.

She pointed out that with the amendment to the Federal Constitution specifically Article 161A, the state is empowered to determine which race is to be regarded as indigenous to the state, by the application of the State Law.

She said to give full effect to this, it is proposed that the Interpretation Ordinance, 2005 be amended accordingly.

“Firstly, a number of indigenous races were not included in the present Schedule of the Interpretation Ordinance, 2005. In view of this, the government is of the view that the list of races in the Schedule needs to be updated.

“Hence, 12 additional races are included in this proposed amendment; namely Bagatan, Bakong, Bemali, Berawan, Dali, Lakiput, Jatti Miriek, Narom, Sa’ban, Tatau, Tring and Vaie,” she said.

Also under this proposed amendment, Sharifah Hasidah said that a child from a mixed marriage may be considered as a native even if only one of his or her parents is a native, subject to the conditions and requirements to be imposed by the MMKN.

She noted that the amendment is timely and a way forward for Sarawak where mixed marriages are common.

“With this amendment, a child will be considered a native as long as either parent is a native. There is no longer a requirement that both parents must be a native of Sarawak, as previously required.

“This is an extremely significant and historic amendment especially to the children of mixed marriages, as this amendment will resolve the serious and dire legal predicaments to many children of mix native and non-native parents in the area of inheritance and transfer of native lands and many more other matters,” she said.