Sibu’s Wong sole Sarawakian called for national rugby centralised training

SIBU (Feb 15): Elvin Wong Khiing Jiun, 24, has earned the honour of being the only Sarawakian to receive the call to join the national rugby centralised training camp ahead of the Asian Rugby Championship (ARC) in May.

The Sibu Division Rugby Union (SDRU) player will join Phase I training at IJM Sports Complex in Petaling Jaya on Feb 18-26.

Wong said while he is excited to be called, he also feels a strong sense of duty and responsibility.

“It’s an honour to receive the call for the centralised training and I will work hard and try my best to win a place in the national team,” he said when contacted.

Malaysian Rugby Union (MRU) 15s head coach Rodney So’oialo was here last month to search for potential players for the national team to take part in the coming ARC, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur or Hong Kong.

Standing at 182cm, Wong played rugby at SMK Sacred Heart before he was transferred to Sibu Vocational College.

He represented Sarawak during the Agong’s Cup in 2015 and also the Malaysia Games (Sukma) in 2018.

In between, he also featured in several local tournaments and won numerous accolades.

Wong is currently working for a private company, but has continued training hard over the years to improve his stamina and fitness.

SDRU chief coach Michael Ting thanked MRU for selecting Wong for the camp.

“It has been a long time since a player from Sibu has been selected to don national colours. Hopefully, Elvin can produce all the spark and thrills, and work hard to earn a seat as a national player,” he said.

Ranked 49th in the world, Malaysia will take on defending champion Hong Kong, ranked 22nd, and South Korea, ranked 31st, during the ARC tournament from May 27 to June 4.

The ARC winner will meet the winner of the Oceania playoff to book a spot for the World Cup 2023.