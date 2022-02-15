Soon Koh: Sarawak ‘Premier’ post just window-dressing if MA63 remains unfulfilled

KUCHING (Feb 15): A mere change of the term Chief Minister to Premier is pointless for Sarawak if it does not bear added weight or status, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

“Is it cosmetic? It could be window-dressing. Does it sound a bit glamorous or something? What’s the use?,” he asked at a press conference on the sidelines of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting this afternoon.

He further questioned what was the use of just changing the name if the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government could not reclaim all the diminished territories, particularly sea territories; if it could not claim the oil and natural gas resources; and if it could not get additional revenue for the state.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman felt that changing the designation might put the GPS government in a very awkward position in negotiations with the federal government, as it might antagonise them.

“Why do you need to lead yourself into that dispute with the federal counterpart? At the end of the day, what is important is all our rights and interests that are enshrined in MA63 – these are what we want.

“We want to restore, we want to get back all these rights and interests enshrined in MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963),” he said.

The Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which seeks to, amongst others, change the designation of ‘Chief Minister’ to ‘Premier’ was tabled during the sitting today.

Debating the Bill in the august House earlier, Wong said unnecessary feet-dragging and procrastination muddled with the lack of political will and courage by the state government in negotiations over the past decades had caused Sarawak to lose and suffer much on both the political and socio-economic fronts.

He said the next five years shall be the defining period for Sarawakians to gauge the GPS government on the fulfillment of the “ Sarawak First” initiatives premised primarily on the compliance and implementation of MA63 as well as its Post Covid-19 Recovery and Development Strategy as outlined in its manifesto.

“If the GPS government cannot for example reclaim our fair share of MP seats in the Federal Government; cannot reinstate our depleted sea territory; and cannot reinstate our rights over our oil and gas resources, then one would wonder what is the use of changing the position of Chief Minister to that of Premier?” said Wong.

The august House had later passed the Bill after two rounds of voting by show of hands.