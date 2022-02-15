Sosda strives to reach out to benefit more PwD

KUCHING (Feb 15): Sarawak OKU Skills Development Association (Sosda) is working with various government agencies to scout and organise training programmes for persons with disabilities (PwD) in Sarawak.

This was revealed by its chairman Dunstan Lim Soo Guan who said they are currently working with the Community Welfare Department under the state Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development.

“Malaysian Council for Rehabilitation (MCR) the coordinator of Abilympics in Malaysia will also be working with SOSDA for that matter, together with our supportive partners in Sarawak,” he said during the launching ceremony for the Abilympics Awareness Campaign held at tHe Spring shopping mall here yesterday.

He is confident that with such awareness programmes and collaboration with training partners, more PwD would come out and participate in activities such as the Abilympics competition or skills training.

Sosda’s objective is to help PwD use the skill sets learnt to further improve their livelihood.

“We want to help PwD to better themselves through opportunities for gainful employment or doing their own business.

“While not all can venture into skills learning but it is our role as a community to identify and scout for them through networking and doing awareness programmes and activities,” he said during the event which was also attended by officials from Abilympics Malaysia.

According to Lim, there are over 40,000 PwD of various disabilities of different ages and races in Sarawak.

“Abilympics are a vocational skills competition specially designed for the PwD to expose them their unique hidden talents.

“Our role is to promote and identify Sarawak PwD of their hidden talents and seek opportunities to learn new skill, so they are empowered for gainful employment or having their own business, thus improving their quality of life,” he said.

Meanwhile Abilympics Malaysia chairperson Datin Paduka Khatijah Suleiman express the hope that such activities can gain greater recognition from the government.

She opined that the Abilympics is comparable to other national competitions such as the Paralympics and Special Olympics.

“The government should also provide equality and appreciation to Abilympics participants who have made the country’s name a great success,” she added.