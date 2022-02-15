Speaker: DUN sitting didn’t begin with TYT’s address due to suspension of Standing Order 1

KUCHING (Feb 15): The first meeting of the first term of the 19th State Legislative Assembly (DUN) did not begin with the Head of State’s (TYT) address because of an earlier notification by the state government that suspended Standing Order 1, which is the address of the TYT, said Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.

“The state government has informed and communicated with the Secretary of the Dewan the business of its sitting for three days pursuant to Standing Order 11(1).

“The notification by the state government effectively suspends the Standing Order 1, (which is) the address by TYT. Standing Order 1 reads, unless the Dewan otherwise directs its business, sitting shall be transacted in the following manner as stated in Standing Order 11(1),” the DUN Speaker explained during today’s sitting.

Mohamad Asfia was responding to Padungan assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen, who questioned why the sitting did not start with the TYT’s address as with previous sittings.

According to Chong, this was an “abnormality” as the TYT’s address is a policy address that outlines the government’s direction and policies for the year or for the next five years.

Mohamad Asfia said Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud had summoned the Dewan to meet on Feb 14 at 9am in an order dated Feb 7.

“Under Standing Order 21(4) of the State Constitution, the Dewan shall be summoned not on a date not later 120 days from the date of dissolution. Therefore, we have to meet before March 3.

“By an order dated February 7, the TYT had summoned the Dewan to meet on February 14 at 9am. This order had been read out by the secretary on February 14. This inevitably compels the state government to come up with what is the utmost necessary and indispensable and curtail the rigors of a full-fledged meeting with all its paraphernalia,” he said.

In a related note, Mohamad Asfia also quoted Standing Order 80(1), which read as “except with the consent of the Speaker the Dewan shall not proceed upon any Bill, amendment, motion, or petition, which in the opinion of the Speaker would suspend this Standing Order or any of them”.

“Standing Order 80(1) suspends the Standing Order 1, so there is no debate, no amendment. You can proceed with the debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill. That is my ruling,” he told Chong after a lengthy explanation.