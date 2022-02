KUCHING (Feb 15): The Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which seeks to, amongst others, change the designation of ‘Chief Minister’ to ‘Premier’ has been passed at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today.

The Bill, which was tabled and moved by Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, was passed with the support of 67 members of the August House after a second round of voting by show of hands.

MORE TO COME