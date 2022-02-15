Three more Sabah heart patients have successful surgeries

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 15): Three more heart patients from Sabah have successful surgeries in the national capital through public support.

Society For The Sabah Heart Fund (SOSHF) president Datuk Eva Susau thanked the public for donating RM150,000 under the #SaveMyHeart# campaign for Faizal 13, Herlena, 8, and Hisyam, 8 months, to undergo corrective heart surgeries.

She said the three patients are now recuperating at home and living a normal life like any healthy children.

“Through this campaign, RM112,752 was collected and the total cost incurred to send the three patients is RM135,911.29 and there is a shortfall of RM23,259.29 which would be covered from other income from the 40th anniversary advertising page and from kind-hearted sponsors who believe in our cause,” she said in a statement yesterday.

According to Eva, the S.O.S Heart Fund will never have enough as they are continuously sending children from poor and unaffordable families with congenital heart disease for corrective heart surgeries in Kuala Lumpur in order for them to live a normal life.

As the society helps to clear those in the waiting, new cases are added in as babies are borne daily.

According to statistic one out of 100 babies are borne with hole-in-the-heart. Last year the SOSHF sent 14 patients including Faizal, Herlena and Hisyam, and it aims to send more this year if more funds are coming in.

Eva said all donations received will go to the cost of patients’ medical and travelling expenses and welfare needs. And tax exemption receipts will be issued upon receipt of donations.

All donations can be remitted to Society for the Sabah Heart Fund, Maybank account no: 510143112262.

For more details, call 0198801270.