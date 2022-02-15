Tiong calls for rise in Sarawak’s oil royalties to 10 pct

KUCHING (Feb 15): Dato Sri Tiong King Sing (GPS-Dudong) has called on the state government to consider raising oil royalties from 5 to 10 per cent as provided under Part V of the 10th Schedule of the Federal Constitution.

He said the state government must also get an increase of the Special Grant to Sarawak under Part IV of the same Schedule.

“This additional revenue is vital to the development of Sarawak’s state infrastructure,” he said when debating the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

With Sarawak now an equal partner in the Federation of Malaysia, Tiong also urged the Sarawak government to demand for the decentralisation of “real” autonomy power from the federal government to resolve issues relating to citizenship for stateless children, education, security and border control, immigration, and public health.

“From a geographic aspect, Sarawak must not be restricted in its authority or autonomy powers affecting citizenship, education, healthcare, and security under the Federal List and its rights must be given to the State,” he said.

According to him, Sarawak should also review the existing seat allocations in Parliament following the state’s growing population and rapid development.

“Clearly, Sarawak is a rather unique state as one constituency could be the size of other states. Therefore, with greater autonomy, we should also make the most effective adjustments interests of the people.”

He said Sarawak must now make the relevant amendments to the State Constitution following amendments to the Federal Constitution, which have already come into force.

“I hope that the amendments to come will give concrete and holistic benefits for the long-term future of Sarawak. Let it not be done in a flippant way that would only cause losses to Sarawak instead.

“Let the people reap the true benefits of these amendments to the Federal Constitution.

“Therefore, I move for autonomy to be granted to Borneo State in line with the spirit of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), particularly in the exploration for petroleum, education, healthcare, and taxes and levies to be granted to Sarawak,” he said.

Tiong pointed out that in line with the amendment to Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution, the positions of Sabah and Sarawak are restored to ‘Borneo State’ under the Federation alongside 11 States of Malaya, which was the position when the Federation of Malaysia was formed premised on MA63.

He said the restoration of Sarawak as a Borneo State in the Federal Constitution means the federal government is striving to better recognise the position of Sarawak and rights of the people pursuant to MA63.

“Now, Borneo State is truly an equal partner of the State of Malaya under the Federal Constitution. Sarawak and Sabah will now be regarded as ‘Wilayah’ (regions) and no longer as ‘States’ and these changes must be enshrined in our State Constitution,” he said.

He also said Sarawak must also strive to implement these proposals towards decentralisation of powers by passing the appropriate resolutions in the august House or by amending the related portions of the State Constitution.

“These efforts must be done with the objective of ‘Sarawak First’ for the benefit of the people of Sarawak.

“Matters involving the interests and rights of the people of Sarawak must be prioritised. Besides the economy and education, fields that the young generation are interested in, including sports, must also benefit and give priority to Sarawak.

“So too must subjects involving household income, employment opportunities, and infrastructure development in Sarawak. We can no longer look towards the past, but forge a new future aggressively for the good and progress of our beloved Sarawak,” he added.

This was Tiong’s first speech as a DUN member after winning Dudong in the 2021 State Election.

He has been Bintulu MP since 1999.